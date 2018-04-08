TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 30,979 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,979 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $39,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $119,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 198.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total value of $2,504,293.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,741 shares in the company, valued at $103,471,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25,183.91, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 30,979 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-trims-stake-in-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl-updated-updated.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.