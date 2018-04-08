TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 41,327 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,327 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Veeva Systems worth $41,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,108 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $83,609.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,451.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,993 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $155,772.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,831 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,292.60, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.39. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.13 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 11.89%. research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

