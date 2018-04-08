Tiaa Fsb Has $24.20 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after buying an additional 4,032,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,578,347,000 after buying an additional 833,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,994,161,000 after buying an additional 114,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 16,088,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,429,058,000 after buying an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Aegis boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.78.

Facebook stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456,666.00, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,520,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,179,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

