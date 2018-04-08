Ties.DB (CRYPTO:TIE) Price Reaches $0.14

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Tidex. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $0.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00680976 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00174592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035918 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050545 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,864,563 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and DDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

