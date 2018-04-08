TIES Network 1-Day Volume Tops $47,878.00 (CRYPTO:TIE)

TIES Network (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One TIES Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002593 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, TIES Network has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TIES Network has a total market cap of $11.07 million and $47,878.00 worth of TIES Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00687375 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174541 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TIES Network Token Profile

TIES Network’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. TIES Network’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,877,101 tokens. TIES Network’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The official website for TIES Network is ties.network. The Reddit community for TIES Network is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TIES Network

TIES Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and DDEX. It is not currently possible to buy TIES Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TIES Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TIES Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for TIES Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIES Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.