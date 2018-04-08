Tigercoin Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (TGC)

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Tigercoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tigercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tigercoin has a market cap of $245,733.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00041543 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00105884 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Tigercoin Profile

Tigercoin (CRYPTO:TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com.

Tigercoin Coin Trading

Tigercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigercoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tigercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

