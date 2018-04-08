Time Inc (TIME) Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Time worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIME. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Time in the third quarter worth $3,009,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Time during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Time by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 204,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Time in the 4th quarter valued at $3,941,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Time by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,491,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,634,000 after purchasing an additional 489,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Time from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE TIME opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Time Inc has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/time-inc-time-shares-sold-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated-updated.html.

Time Company Profile

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. The Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.