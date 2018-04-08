Timothy Riitters Sells 3,000 Shares of Pure Storage (PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Riitters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Timothy Riitters sold 15,747 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $258,250.80.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.48 on Friday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $22.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,887,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,417,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $12,792,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 923,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 798,520 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.02 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

