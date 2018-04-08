Tintri (TNTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tintri, Inc. is involved in the business of storage management solutions. The Company offers product includes Tintri all-flash array, Tintri hybrid-flash array, Tintri Global Center, Tintri Analytics, Tintri Storage Software. It also offers its products related support, installation and training services. The company serves private and public sector organizations, cloud service providers in education, financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing and technology industries. Tintri, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNTR. KeyCorp reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tintri in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Tintri from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on Tintri and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.04.

NASDAQ TNTR opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73. Tintri has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. analysts forecast that Tintri will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tintri news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of Tintri stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $3,575,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tintri in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tintri by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tintri in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tintri in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tintri in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

