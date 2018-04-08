Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, “Tintri, Inc. is involved in the business of storage management solutions. The Company offers product includes Tintri all-flash array, Tintri hybrid-flash array, Tintri Global Center, Tintri Analytics, Tintri Storage Software. It also offers its products related support, installation and training services. The company serves private and public sector organizations, cloud service providers in education, financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing and technology industries. Tintri, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

TNTR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tintri in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tintri and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tintri from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of Tintri stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Tintri has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. equities analysts anticipate that Tintri will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $3,575,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tintri during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tintri by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

