Tintri (TNTR) Receives $7.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

TNTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tintri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tintri from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tintri and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of Tintri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $3,575,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNTR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tintri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tintri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 38,995 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tintri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tintri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tintri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 2,156,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,110. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Tintri has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. research analysts expect that Tintri will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/tintri-tntr-receives-7-70-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.