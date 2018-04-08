Titan Machinery (TITN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.60, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.45. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

