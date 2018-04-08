Titanium BAR (TBAR) One Day Volume Tops $315,953.00

Titanium BAR (CURRENCY:TBAR) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Titanium BAR has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $315,953.00 worth of Titanium BAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titanium BAR has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. One Titanium BAR token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00006587 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Fatbtc and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00679475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00174421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050592 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Titanium BAR

Titanium BAR launched on March 21st, 2018. Titanium BAR’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Titanium BAR’s official website is www.tbis.io. The official message board for Titanium BAR is medium.com/tbis. Titanium BAR’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC.

Titanium BAR Token Trading

Titanium BAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tidex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Titanium BAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titanium BAR must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titanium BAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium BAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium BAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.