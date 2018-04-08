TiVo (TIVO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley cut shares of TiVo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of TiVo in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1,715.38, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. equities analysts forecast that TiVo will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIVO. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TiVo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TiVo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TiVo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 98,419 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TiVo by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after buying an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in TiVo by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 54,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers.

