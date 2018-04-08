Baader Bank Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for TLG Immobilien (TLG)

Baader Bank set a €19.50 ($24.07) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLG. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS restated a neutral rating on shares of TLG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €24.90 ($30.74) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TLG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.72 ($28.05).

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €22.26 ($27.48) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a 1-year high of €23.30 ($28.77).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

