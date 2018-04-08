Critical Review: Chubb (CB) and Tokio Marine (TKOMY)

Chubb (NYSE: CB) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chubb and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 0 4 9 0 2.69 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chubb presently has a consensus price target of $162.27, indicating a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 11.87% 7.52% 2.30% Tokio Marine 3.71% 5.76% 0.92%

Dividends

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chubb has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chubb and Tokio Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $32.46 billion 1.92 $3.86 billion $8.03 16.70 Tokio Marine $48.40 billion 0.69 $2.52 billion $3.37 13.27

Chubb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tokio Marine. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chubb beats Tokio Marine on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance. It offers commercial insurance products and service offerings, such as risk management programs, loss control, and engineering and complex claims management. It provides specialized insurance products to areas, such as aviation and energy. It also offers personal lines insurance coverage, including homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability and recreational marine products. In addition, it supplies personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance to individuals in select countries.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Domestic property and casualty insurance, Domestic life insurance, Overseas insurance, and Finance and others. The Domestic property and casualty insurance segment comprises underwriting property and casualty insurance in Japan and related investments. The Domestic life insurance segment comprises underwriting of life insurance in Japan and related investments. The Overseas insurance segment comprises underwriting of insurance overseas and related investments. The Finance and others segment comprises investment advisory, investment trusts services, staffing business, facility management business and nursing care services. The Company’s domestic and overseas subsidiaries are engaged in domestic non-life insurance, financial and general businesses, international insurance and domestic life insurance.

