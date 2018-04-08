Tokugawa (TOK) 1-Day Volume Tops $671.00

Tokugawa (CURRENCY:TOK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Tokugawa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tokugawa has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokugawa has a market capitalization of $158,747.00 and $671.00 worth of Tokugawa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.01680250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004601 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015752 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Tokugawa Coin Profile

Tokugawa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Tokugawa’s total supply is 1,021,644 coins and its circulating supply is 984,244 coins. The official website for Tokugawa is www.tokugawacoin.com. Tokugawa’s official Twitter account is @TokugawaCoin.

Buying and Selling Tokugawa

Tokugawa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Tokugawa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokugawa must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokugawa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokugawa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokugawa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.