TOKYO (TOKC) Price Hits $0.0017

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. TOKYO has a total market cap of $228,433.00 and approximately $1,228.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053456 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012263 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00079994 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022954 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00449720 BTC.

TOKYO Coin Profile

TOKYO (CRYPTO:TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 244,919,092 coins and its circulating supply is 135,722,365 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

