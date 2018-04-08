Oracle Energy Corp. (VCV) Director Sells C$15,567.48 in Stock

Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:VCV) Director Tom Wilson sold 259,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$15,567.48.

Tom Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 15th, Tom Wilson sold 300,000 shares of Oracle Energy stock.

Shares of CVE VCV opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Oracle Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.

Oracle Energy Company Profile

Vatic Ventures Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds 80% interests in the Khorat Basin Property covering an area of approximately 32 square kilometers located in the northern Thailand Province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

