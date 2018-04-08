TopCoin Price Tops $0.0014 (TOP)

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. TopCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $139.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TopCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00672038 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178886 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TopCoin

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. TopCoin’s official website is topcoin.us.

TopCoin Coin Trading

TopCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase TopCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

