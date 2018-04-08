Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges () Tweet

(CURRENCY:) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including 296, XEL

Elastic and

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00677252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174574 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Profile

Buying and Selling

can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 236, 499

“>DCR

Decred, 268

“>EMC2

Einsteinium, SYS

Syscoin, 399

“>NEBL

Neblio, 420

“>BAY

BitBay, 480, 925, BTG

Bitcoin Gold, 165, 163, 296, 601

“>ZEN

ZenCash, 205, 260

“>LBC

LBRY Credits, 843

“>GXS

GXShares, 036, 158, ZEC

Zcash, XDN

DigitalNote, 098

“>PURA

Pura, MONA

MonaCoin, 982

“>UBQ

Ubiq, 461

“>BCH

Bitcoin Cash, 025, 582, 288

“>LKK

Lykke, XAS

Asch, XP

Experience Po…, 855

“>DCT

DECENT, 979, 423, NAV

NAV Coin, 386

“>PART

Particl, 716

“>ARK

Ark, 126

“>SKY

Skycoin, 708, VOX

Voxels, 897

“>SC

Siacoin, 162, GRC

GridCoin, 409, CNX

Cryptonex, 207

“>MOON

Mooncoin, 470, 700

“>MNX

MinexCoin, 540, 841, BLOCK

Blocknet, 201, 958, 037, EMC

Emercoin, 357, 025, SIB

SIBCoin, 818

“>PPC

Peercoin, BTX

Bitcore, 094

“>CLOAK

CloakCoin, LTC

Litecoin, 102

“>AEON

Aeon, 645, BURST

Burst, XRB

RaiBlocks, BTCD

BitcoinDark, 433

“>STEEM

Steem, 051, WAVES

Waves, XEL

Elastic, THC

HempCoin, ADA

Cardano, 367, 322, 028, DOGE

Dogecoin, XZC

ZCoin, RDD

ReddCoin, 219, 065

“>ETC

Ethereum Classic, 471, BLK

BlackCoin, 200

“>ACT

Achain, 944, 002, LSK

Lisk, 545

“>HSR

Hshare, 301, 550

“>XLM

Stellar, 017

“>ETP

Metaverse ETP, 784

“>VIA

Viacoin, 335, 613

“>VTC

Vertcoin, FTC

Feathercoin, XVG

Verge, VEN

VeChain, 232, MIOTA

IOTA, PPY

Peerplays, XSPEC

Spectrecoin, 751

“>FCT

Factom, GRS

Groestlcoin, ZCL

ZClassic, SMART

SmartCash, 683

“>NMC

Namecoin, NXT

Nxt, 500

“>NEO

NEO, 201, 519, 302, 028, 000

“>XBY

XTRABYTES, 428

“>ETN

Electroneum, 127

“>DGB

DigiByte, 073

“>ETH

Ethereum, POT

PotCoin, NEOS

NeosCoin, 507, 317

“>FAIR

FairCoin, 794

“>BTC

Bitcoin, 773, KMD

Komodo, 724, 491

“>BCN

Bytecoin, XEM

NEM, 096, 468

“>NXS

Nexus, 502, 088, 991

“>GBYTE

Byteball Bytes, 957, XCP

Counterparty, 959, 844, 654, 564

“>DASH

Dash, 233, QTUM

Qtum, 252, PIVX

PIVX, 658

“>BCC

BitConnect, 522, 164

“>KCS

KuCoin Shares, ION

ION, 444, XRP

Ripple, 699, 463

“>SLS

SaluS, 987, 655, GAME

GameCredits, 298

“>NLG

Gulden, 834, 619, 873, 572, 688, BTS

BitShares, STRAT

Stratis, 950

“>SHIFT

Shift, 544

“>XMR

Monero, BCO

BridgeCoin and 358

“>RISE

Rise. It is not possible to purchase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.