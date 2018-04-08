Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price

Press coverage about Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tortoise MLP Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 43.5378465929277 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Tortoise MLP Fund stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.18. 283,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,123. Tortoise MLP Fund has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $21.09.

About Tortoise MLP Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which focuses on natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

