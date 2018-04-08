Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,521 shares in the company, valued at $71,661,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,520,955 shares of company stock worth $1,148,179,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,644,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,803,052. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $456,666.00, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/tower-view-investment-management-research-llc-acquires-shares-of-9868-facebook-inc-fb-updated.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.