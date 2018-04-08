Head to Head Review: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) vs. Towerstream (TWER)

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) and Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Towerstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Towerstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -3,315.93% -126.81% -108.79% Towerstream -53.20% N/A -51.49%

Volatility and Risk

Resonant has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Towerstream has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and Towerstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $650,000.00 154.41 -$21.65 million ($1.26) -3.10 Towerstream $26.21 million 0.05 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Towerstream has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Resonant and Towerstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 6 0 3.00 Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resonant currently has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 125.06%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Towerstream.

Summary

Resonant beats Towerstream on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc. is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband. The Company uses a technology called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The Company uses ISN to develop new classes of filter designs. The Company is also developing a series of single-band surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter designs for frequency bands. The Company is developing multiplexer filter designs for over two bands to address the carrier aggregation (CA) requirements of its customers. In addition, the Company is also developing reconfigurable filter designs to replace multiple filters for multiple bands. The Company is also involved in the development of a filter reconfigurable between three bands.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation is a provider of fixed wireless services to businesses in over 10 urban markets across the United States. The Company operates through Fixed Wireless Services (Fixed Wireless) segment. Its fixed wireless service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data and video services. Towerstream installs equipment on the rooftops of the buildings in which the Fixed Wireless segment customers operate and refer to these as Customer Locations. This equipment includes receivers and antennas, and a wireless connection is established between the Customer Location to one or more of its points of presence (PoPs). It provides fixed wireless broadband services to commercial customers and delivers access over a Wireless network transmitting over both regulated and unregulated radio spectrum. It provides services to business customers in various locations, including New York City, Boston, Chicago and Houston.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.