Town Sports International (CLUB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Headlines about Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Town Sports International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.4729702580625 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CLUB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 118,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.69. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.64 million. analysts predict that Town Sports International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Town Sports International in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $94,673.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,388.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,483 shares of company stock valued at $147,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

