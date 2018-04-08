The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross Sells 8,682 Shares

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 8,682 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $487,754.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Paul Ross sold 3,729 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $222,658.59.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,995.41, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 48.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 23.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, a self-service omni-channel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including connected television (TV), mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native, as well as on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices.

