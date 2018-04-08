The Trade Desk (TTD) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,156 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 57.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $441,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 513 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,706 shares of company stock worth $46,967,046 in the last 90 days. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.74 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.25 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,050.23, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.71 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, a self-service omni-channel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including connected television (TV), mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native, as well as on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices.

