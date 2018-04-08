Traders Buy Anadarko Petroleum (APC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $272.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $230.67 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Anadarko Petroleum had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Anadarko Petroleum traded down ($1.25) for the day and closed at $58.86

APC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray set a $74.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $71.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $32,007.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaward Management Limited Partnership grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 5,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 49,686 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

