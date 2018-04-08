Traders Buy Shares of Mastercard (MA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $253.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $107.68 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Mastercard had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Mastercard traded down ($5.85) for the day and closed at $169.70

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $184,833.31, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Mastercard will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 334,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 75,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 109,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

