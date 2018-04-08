Tradition Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Schlumberger (SLB)

Tradition Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $91,021.27, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

