TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

TACT stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.04. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $147,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,737.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TransAct) designs, develops and sells market-specific solutions, including printers, terminals, software and other products for transaction-based and other industries. The Company operates through the segment, which includes design, development, assembly and marketing of transaction printers and terminals, and providing printer and terminal related software, services, supplies and spare parts.

