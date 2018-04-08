TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

TSE:RNW opened at C$11.65 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$11.45 and a twelve month high of C$16.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). TransAlta Renewables had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 76.60%. The company had revenue of C$134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.46 million.

In other TransAlta Renewables news, Director Kathryn Ann Bova Mcquade bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,150.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNW. CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.08.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company's portfolio consists of wind, hydro, and gas facilities. It owns and operates 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2316 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the State of Wyoming, and the State of Western Australia.

