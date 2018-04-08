TransCanada (TRP) PT Lowered to $46.00

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded TransCanada from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded TransCanada to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TransCanada in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

TRP stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,154.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. TransCanada has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TransCanada had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 23.40%. analysts predict that TransCanada will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransCanada in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCanada during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TransCanada during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in TransCanada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TransCanada during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

