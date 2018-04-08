TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. TravelCenters of America reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TravelCenters of America.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup set a $4.00 price objective on TravelCenters of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on TravelCenters of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 354.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 118.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 68.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 90.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 184,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises travel centers and convenience store and restaurant locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers, convenience stores, and corporate and other. The Company offers a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), travel/convenience stores and various customer amenities.

