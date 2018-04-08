Green Square Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies (TRV)

Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $2,421,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $13,228,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,543,931.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,475 shares of company stock worth $29,286,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $142.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.88.

TRV stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37,807.21, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

