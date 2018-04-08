The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a $151.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry, in a year's time. Travelers boasts a strong market position as one of the leading writers of auto and homeowners’ insurance and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with impressive inorganic growth story. It has been generating sufficient capital and prudently uses it to boost shareholders’ value and pursue growth initiatives. Solid retention and positive renewal rate change are the positives. Also, the company witnessed the Zacks Consensus estimate for 2018 and 2019 move north in the last 60 days. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses headwind for underwriting results. With the rising interest rate environment, the company expects $25-$30 million higher after-tax net investment income on a quarterly basis.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

TRV opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $37,807.21, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 17,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $2,421,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $598,551.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,105,521.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,475 shares of company stock worth $29,286,574. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,710,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,953,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,491,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,322,000 after purchasing an additional 542,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

