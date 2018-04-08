Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Holdings Reduced by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.79, for a total transaction of $259,576.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at $854,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 21,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $2,309,482.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,882.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,592 shares of company stock worth $4,582,460. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,345.73, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 2.25. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $120.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.48 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback 2,900,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

