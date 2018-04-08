Reviewing Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) and Triangle Petroleum (TPLM)

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Phillips 66 Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Triangle Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Phillips 66 Partners pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Phillips 66 Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phillips 66 Partners and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners 0 5 7 0 2.58 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus price target of $57.77, suggesting a potential upside of 21.29%. Given Phillips 66 Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 Partners is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 Partners and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners 44.16% 27.99% 10.33% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Phillips 66 Partners has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phillips 66 Partners and Triangle Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners $1.17 billion 4.95 $461.00 million $2.59 18.39 Triangle Petroleum $358.13 million 0.01 -$822.34 million N/A N/A

Phillips 66 Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners beats Triangle Petroleum on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation (Triangle) is an energy holding company. The Company operates through two segments: exploration and production segment, and oilfield services segment. The focus of the exploration and production operating segment is finding and producing oil and natural gas. The focus of the oilfield services operating segment is pressure pumping and complementary services for both TUSA-operated wells and third-party-operated wells. The Company has three principal lines of business: oil and natural gas exploration, development and production; oilfield services, and midstream services. It conducts these activities in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana through the Company’s subsidiaries and its equity joint venture. Triangle USA Petroleum Corporation (TUSA), the Company’s subsidiary, conducts its exploration and production operations by acquiring and developing unconventional shale oil and natural gas resources.

