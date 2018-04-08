Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Apple (AAPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Nomura set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.38 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $876,789.50, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

