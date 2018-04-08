Triangles Market Cap Tops $483,987.00 (CRYPTO:TRI)

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Triangles coin can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00063550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Triangles has a total market capitalization of $483,987.00 and $7.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Triangles has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035715 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053876 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012282 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00079930 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022573 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00422518 BTC.

About Triangles

Triangles is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 108,591 coins. Triangles’ official website is www.triangles.network. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triangle is a PoW/PoS hybrid with a 33% annualised rate. The coin fell into bad repute at the end of 2014 but was ultimately picked up bu community memebrs on bitcointalk and relaunched. “

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Triangles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triangles must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

