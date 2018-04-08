Tribune Media Services (TRCO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Tribune Media Services worth $28,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tribune Media Services in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tribune Media Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Tribune Media Services in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Tribune Media Services in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tribune Media Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRCO opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,524.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.32. Tribune Media Services has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.13 million. Tribune Media Services had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tribune Media Services will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tribune Media Services’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Media Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

About Tribune Media Services

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

