Scotiabank Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tricon Capital Group (TCN)

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a C$12.25 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCN. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.75 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.86.

Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,739. Tricon Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.05.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. Tricon Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 80.25%.

In other news, insider Wissam Francis acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$54,108.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,422 shares of company stock worth $74,285.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

