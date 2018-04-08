Trident Group Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,149.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Trident Group has a total market cap of $89,352.00 and $1,149.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00693737 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00172951 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050472 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,524 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

