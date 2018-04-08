Trifast (LON:TRI) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.86) to GBX 285 ($4.00) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 275 ($3.86) target price on the stock.

TRI opened at GBX 259 ($3.64) on Thursday. Trifast has a one year low of GBX 191.75 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 264 ($3.71).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trifast (TRI) Price Target Raised to GBX 285” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/trifast-tri-price-target-raised-to-gbx-285.html.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category ?C' components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, plastic hardware, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, pins and keys, and tooling and driver bit products; fasteners for specific industries and applications, such as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic; and security fasteners.

