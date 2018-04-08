Triggers Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triggers token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00010330 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Triggers has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00701328 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00172768 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triggers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.