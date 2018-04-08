Trilogy International Partners (TRL) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

TRL opened at C$5.14 on Friday. Trilogy International Partners has a 1 year low of C$4.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.79.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, formerly Alignvest Acquisition Corporation, is a Canada-based wireless telecommunications operator. The Company provides wireless communications services through its subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its subsidiaries include Viva and 2degrees. Viva provides voice and a range of data services to its mobile customers over its third generation (3G)-enabled global system for mobile communications (GSM) and fourth generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) networks.

