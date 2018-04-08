Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.74 Million Stake in TriNet (NYSE:TNET)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet (NYSE:TNET) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of TriNet worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet by 10.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TriNet by 112.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TriNet by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TriNet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TriNet to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 36,500 shares of TriNet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,588,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 837 shares of TriNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $34,199.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,109 shares of company stock worth $9,721,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. TriNet has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3,410.29, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.50.

TriNet (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). TriNet had a return on equity of 102.76% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.33 million. equities analysts predict that TriNet will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

TriNet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $120.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TriNet

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

