Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Biotech plc, headquartered in Bray, the Republic of Ireland, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market worldwide. The company provides two haemostasis product lines, Biopool and Amax, comprising test kits and instrumentation used for the detection of blood disorders. These products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes and disorders of the blood, liver and intestine. The Company is also a provider of raw materials to the life sciences industry. It also engages in the provision of engineering, financial, and management services, as well as in trading business. Trinity Biotech sells its products through its sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and strategic partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3,969,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc (Trinity Biotech) develops, acquires, manufactures and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The Company’s products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, and disorders of the liver and intestine.

