TripAdvisor (TRIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo restated a hold rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.43.

TRIP stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,749.69, a PE ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the travel company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $378,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 890,889 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 222,410 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 343,919 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

