Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $569,464.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00689226 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006671 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000630 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001669 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00099804 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 571,955,129 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoinbase.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to buy Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

